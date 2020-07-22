Editor:
I had just finished reading your enlightening Our View editorial titled, “Skip the mask, risk another lockdown." The author spelled out precisely all of the reasons that we need to be wearing masks. They will protect me and they will protect you. Unfortunately, it does not look like our illustrious county leaders want to protect us.
Shortly after I finished reading this article the news announced that the Charlotte County board had again voted down mandating masks. I sat there and just shook my head. Maybe, the person who wrote this article should have read it to all of the board members, so they would know what was at risk. Apparently, they would rather listen to those people who scream and yell about wearing a mask or not being their right.
Well, it is my right to stay healthy and that can be done by everyone wearing a mask. Since when do other peoples rights count more than mine? Apparently, the board thinks the squeaky wheel should get the oil and not have to wear a mask while they are doing it!
Karol Padrucco
Port Charlotte
