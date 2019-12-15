Editor:
Are we doing enough to assure the quality of water in the nearby coastal Charlotte County waters?
That is the question raised by a report of a number of respected biologists in a recent Sun article. Charlotte Harbor rates a C- and Lemon Bay a D-. These ratings are enough to answer the question. The answer is a resounding “no.”
Highly respected County Administrator Ray Sandrock has formed a task force to address this. But without a mandate from the Board of County Commissioners, this important problem will receive no attention and go nowhere. County staff knows where their bread is buttered. If the commissioners don’t step up, step in, and take a leadership role nothing will happen.
Mandating “septic to sewers” conversion will do little if anything to fix the problem. This has been made clear by numerous experts.
What is required is a coordinated multi-county regional effort to first identify the multiple causes and then take aggressive action to correct the problem.
Charlotte County must take the lead as we are the most affected by this critical problem.
If we let the problem fester, the results will be a decline in economic activity, tourism, quality of life and our overall health.
Please contact the county commissioners at BCC@charlottefl.com and ask them to step up and exercise the necessary leadership.
Hilary K. Dahms
Cape Haze
