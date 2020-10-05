Editor:
This is about the high density change our county commissioners are asked to push through for a tiny small parcel at the corner of Harborview Road and Oakview Drive. A 7½-acres lot zoned low density allowing 37 units will be changed to high density with an allowance of totaling 112 units. That is a 300% increase.
The widening of Harborview will take at least another acre through eminent domain from this tiny small parcel. Our commissioners are asked to change our Comprehensive Plan, a legislative measure. This concerns our future. The commissioners are our representatives, they are our voice. They should be protecting us, all the residents of the immediate area, from these kind of unreasonable requests and changes.
I and others will feel betrayed should this Comprehensive Plan change get approved. We must convince the commissioners that the Comprehensive Plan must not be changed in order to please a developer who chokes our area with high density 4-5-story housing. This is irreversible once it’s approved. It’ll affect us forever.
Other developers will come and request changes since the bad precedent has been set for the future. Why can our elected officials not do the work that they promised to do for us? What is so important to please an out-of-town developer, but have no passion for the older people that bought their place because of the low density and life style they were looking for?
Rita Mueller
Port Charlotte
