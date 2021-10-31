I have to say with all the maddening, scary, political nonsense that is in the news these days - the headline in today’s Daily Sun (10/28/21), was the most shocking!
My family moved to Port Charlotte in 1969. To say we have seen a lot of change would be a huge understatement! Some good - some not so good!
The headline I am referring to “The Cultural Center to Close after Half Century?”
What are our commissions thinking!
The Cultural Center has been a safe-harbor to thousands of retirees and the many older people not to mention the rest of us who utilized services: classes, performances, reasonable lunches in the cafe, gift shop. That’s just a few of the benefits!
Obviously, the commissioners have never walked through the Cultural Center during any normal day - before COVID! Hundreds of people playing cards, reading, sitting with friends, etc! Most have no family in the area and the friends they’ve made are their family!
Coincidentally, fortunately, Jim Hageman, the former executive director, passed away recently and didn’t see this. He would have been shocked and saddened.
Come on commissioners, all those people vote! Where is your compassion? This was their life! You need to reconsider. What’s $300,000 compared to the lives that the Cultural Center has impacted. Not to mention the thousands of dollars plus that was wasted on Murdock Village.
