Editor:
The Charlotte County commissioners were right not to adopt the mask mandate ordinance which was dropped on the CC government website just hours before the Tuesday vote. The short time span did not allow for public comment.
The ordinance was poorly written. The ordinance did not define the process or the procedure for penalties or specify court appearances. There are too many variables that can happen to result in inappropriate fines. According to Sheriff Prummell, there is not enough staff to enforce a mask mandate. People breathe in carbon dioxide instead of oxygen while wearing masks. Face coverings do not filter out the small virus particles. Those with medical conditions cannot wear masks. No one can require proof of this as it is against HIPPA privacy laws.
Masks provide a “false sense of security.” People who touch their masks, then their face can introduce the virus. A 6-foot distance still must be maintained while wearing masks. People must wash their hands; dispose paper masks properly after each use and clean cloth masks daily. When sick, people should stay home. Wearing face masks should be a personal choice and not forced by punitive mandates.
The CC commissioners favored a resolution strongly encouraging the use of masks. Reference to the resolution can be posted at any business. View the meeting yourself at CC County Board of Commissioners website to CCV-TV ON demand video 7/14/2020. On a positive note, there is a 99% full recovery rate and the death rate continues to decline.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
