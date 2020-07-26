Editor:
I am appalled to see that three of our commissioners did not have the courage to implement the mandatory wearing of face masks at indoor locations. Why wouldn’t we do everything possible to slow the inexorable progress of this horrible pandemic?
Make it a choice? Well, the daily record-breaking numbers of infection and death throughout our state have shown this is a non-starter. As your guest columnist, Eric Eisen, pointed out, the Constitution does not give any citizen the freedom or right to cause another citizen physical harm.
Enforcement? If asked by a business employee to mask, refusal gets you the door. Other whole states have done this, obviously it’s possible.
Kudos to Dr. Constance and Mr. Deutsch. The rest of you should hang your heads in shame. You are contributing to the sickness and death of your constituents whatever your reasons, incomprehensible as they may be.
Leslie Swantek
Port Charlotte
