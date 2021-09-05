A developer, purchased a 7.5 acre parcel of land at the corner of Harborview Road and Oakview Drive that is zoned low density housing. They have asked the commissioners to give them permission for medium density housing.
At the public hearing before the commissioners on Feb. 23, one of the commissioners suggested that they should compromise with Poinciana. Since the property is zoned low density and Poinciana requested high density, the commissioner suggested that they compromise and allow medium density. In my opinion there is no compromise on some issues, including the zoning covenant that the commissioners made with the citizens in 2010, commonly referred to as the comp plan.
For example, how do you think it would go if I said to my husband “I would like to start dating some other men”? I would be lucky to escape with my life. But after he finished his rant, how about if I said, “well, let’s compromise, I’ll just date a couple of other men!” How do you think that would go?
Or, say I’m out on I-75 and the cop pulls me over for doing 90 in a 70 mph zone. How do you think it would go if I said, “Well officer, let’s compromise, and just say I was doing 80?” Like I said, some things are not open to compromise; and in my opinion the commissioners’ contract with the citizens, is one of those things that is not open to compromise, or the breaking of a contract.
