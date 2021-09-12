I see in the Daily Sun that our County Commissioner Stephen Deutsch is going to be running once again for the Fourth District. I’ve learned that Deutsch, a New York native, has a long history in local and state politics, who served as a state legislator in Rhode Island. While in Rhode Island, he was a real estate developer, a municipal planner and an affordable housing director.
I have been told that for the past three years, while we are protesting the proposal for increased housing density in our own area, Deutsch has consistently been 100% for the development and 100% against the homeowners. Now I am getting the impression that Deutsch is leaning toward the side of builders and developers and is not interested in the citizens of Charlotte County who voted for him.
Our current zoning problem is on Harborview Road and Oakview Drive. A small piece of property which is nestled in a Low Density neighborhood. Now comes a builder who wants to spot change it from Low Density to Medium Density. And if the builder gets his way Deutsch will pave the way for him. This will set a precedent for the future. A change that should not be taken lightly. Deutsch, Truex and Doherty will open the door for other Comprehensive Plan changes. This is no way to represent the constituents of Charlotte County.
Maybe Deutsch, Truex and Doherty should think of people first and developers second. No plan changes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.