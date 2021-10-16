There are several conflicting issues regarding the zoning of 24258 Harborwiew Road as set by the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The current zoning is RMF-5 and is in unison with the predominant zoning in this area which is RMF-5 or less. This zoning was set long ago and was revisited in 2010 by Charlotte 2050 when it, once again, was determined to be appropriate. Never has it been suggested that the zoning of the subject property was a problem. But the new owner wants to change it to RMF-10.
The neighboring community, the majority of which oppose this change, must show that it will result in the degradation of the neighborhood’s “health, safety and welfare.” Common sense says that increasing density increases the likelihood of this happening. But where exactly is the line between safe and unsafe? These qualities are intangibles and unfortunately they are most apparent when they are lost. Some of the commissioners seem to be willing to risk these qualities. The community is not.
And Port Charlotte needs affordable rental housing. But why aren’t we building this type of housing in areas already designated for such? Why are we going to so much effort to change this zoning so a nonresident owner can build apartments in a community predominantly comprised of single family homes with virtually no public access to services and when hundreds of neighboring owners are speaking out against it?
Why are those with the largest investment and the most to lose not heard?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.