Editor:
In January, Poinciana, a developer from Boston, convened a meeting with surrounding homeowners concerning their request to have a 7.5 acre parcel at the corner of Harborview Road and Oakview Drive rezoned from low density to high density.
Poinciana displayed site plans, labeled “Harborview Apartments.” Their representative made a presentation about the size of the apartments, proposed rental rates, etc. About 5-10 minutes into the presentation, another Poinciana representative said that they were developing condos not apartments! At this point, most of the homeowners concluded that this was a dog and pony show and that the Poinciana representatives had not coordinated their scripts very well!
The homeowners raised many questions about the size, and height of the buildings, parking facilities, ingress/egress onto Oakview Drive etc. The homeowners were not satisfied with the evasive answers that they received, and continued to ask for further clarification. After quite some time the representative asked, “What can we do to make you people happy”?
A homeowner replied: “Develop the property with 37 units in accordance with the Master Plan (Vision 2050), and we will be happy as clams.” Almost without exception the other homeowners applauded and voiced their approval and concurrence with that statement.
The homeowners hope and pray that, on Feb. 23, the commissioners will vote to preserve the integrity of the Master Plan, and vote in favor of their local constituents, neighbors and homeowners, rather than voting to enrich an outside developer who does not live nor vote in Charlotte County.
Jack Cooley
Port Charlotte
