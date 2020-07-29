Editor:
Your paper reported that the local hospitals are short on the principle Covid treatments, remdesivir and convalescent plasma. ICU beds are in short supply.
Commissioners Constance and Deutsch have laid out the public health and moral reasons for requiring masks. How about the economic one. Your snowbirds read the papers and know that they are at risk in Charlotte County. They may be older or with underlying conditions. Are they going to come for the winter only to hide indoors because the county is not taking precautions on their behalf. What if they stay home, or wait to come south until there is a vaccine, or the Florida risk abates. The economic cost to the county will be substantial.
Putting the burden on businesses is fooling no one. Leaders should lead. And the constitutional argument against masks is just plain silly. We are faced with all kinds of limits on our behavior for the benefit of others.
Percy Angelo
Placida
