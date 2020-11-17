Editor:
RE: "Developers' proposal for Melbourne disappointing" (waterfront property on Melbourne Street):
I too am disappointed! I have lived in this community for the past five years and I sincerely understand that our Charlotte County commissioners want an immediate profit on the 2015 investment along Charlotte Harbor, but why would they favor looking at "outside investors" over local community minded owners/operators (developers) with a proven track record?
Boat storage should be left to the local marinas and operations away from prime property visible from our two bridges. I suggest they look at other options such as leasing the property or a long term purchase agreement. "Jump through hoops" to support our tax base and local citizens/businesses and not that of corporations based far-far away from Charlotte County.
Gary Hites
Punta Gorda
