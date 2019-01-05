Editor:
Forty-five percent of Charlotte County registered voters are Republican, compared to 27 percent Democrat, according to the office of Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis. Among young registered voters 18 to 20 years old, that number drops to 30 percent Republican and 27 percent Democrat.
Despite this fact, most of the letters to the editor are from obvious Democrats. I might assume that the staunch silence from the Trump supporters shows solidarity and patience, but myself I am growing weary of all the negative statements that are so false and have no factual merit. The continuing rhetoric from the media is to use false headlines to draw a reader in and then the contents do not contain the statement. How many actually read only the headlines?
While we have spent $25 million investigating these false claims against our president, the government is at standstill due to those who dig their heels in to prevent the wall and definitely are not patriots by their words and actions. Wastage is profound and we cannot afford this. I believe this is why Trump wants to build that wall. The cost of the wall versus benefits paid to those crossing the borders illegally is minimal.
Common sense seems to be a rare virtue these days.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.