Editor:
Masks save lives, according to every health official. It is not in dispute.
To people who think legal requirements for wearing masks violate your constitutional rights, please explain why I can’t: drive 85 mph through a school zone; relieve myself in a public pool or beside a road; walk down Tamiami Trail nude; shoot my gun at 2 a.m. in front of your house; let my puppy relieve himself in a restaurant and leave the waste on the floor; have a few beers and drive; and interrupt your church service to praise Satan at the top of my voice.
Some of those actions are less harmful than the risk of spreading COVID-19 without a mask, but since some of you stretch the Constitution to meet your own level of lunacy, I hereby claim a constitutional right to do them all.
To the cowardly governor and county commissioners who won’t pass an ordinance requiring masks in public places because of enforceability issues, please explain why you don’t repeal: jaywalking laws between the bridges and the “Charlotte Harbor” sign; laws limiting fertilizers and weed killers in summer; loitering laws; littering laws; seatbelt laws; and laws requiring bicyclists to ride on the street.
These are either not enforced at all or rarely enforced. What’s the difference?
It’s time for elected officials to show some sense and courage and it’s time for citizens to stop being fools and put on a mask.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
