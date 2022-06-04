Editor:

I fear.

I do not fear guns. I fear home-grown terrorism.

I fear automatic and semi-automatic guns that were designed for one purpose only. To kill as many people as efficiently as possible.

I fear anyone with a gun. He has the ability to end a life and destroy a family quickly.

I have heard that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. That’s incorrect!

Guns do kill people. Because guns empower people; guns change people. Guns enable anyone to become a killer.

It’s a child who thinks it’s a toy, a student who is bullied and feels rejected or alone.


Someone who feels disrespected, receives no recognition and feels like an outcast.

Someone who has a fear or dislike of some ethnic group, or comes from a dysfunctional family, or is just having a bad hair day.

Or the very worst, a person who's been convinced that our society has insulted or declared war on his race or religion. He could have a gun.

So who is the good guy and who is the bad guy? You’ll know when it’s too late.

It’s people who would not or could not and know they should not; but when the wrong buttons are pushed, when they feel backed against a wall, when they feel their ‘honor’ is at stake, a bad guy is born.

So what do we do? I suggest raising the minimum age for owning a gun to 21 and prohibiting the ownership of AR weapons … for starters.

Lawrence Bialla

Port Charlotte

