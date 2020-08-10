Editor;

In the Letters to the Editor on July 31,  there was another letter ridiculing people who wear masks while driving. Can we put this to rest?

When out doing multiple errands it is easier to just leave the mask in place as we are not supposed to touch it after being in a public place, as it is now considered contaminated on the outside. So common sense is to just leave it in place instead of having to change masks and wash hands each stop in your agenda.

Candace Lawless

Arcadia

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments