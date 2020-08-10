Editor;
In the Letters to the Editor on July 31, there was another letter ridiculing people who wear masks while driving. Can we put this to rest?
When out doing multiple errands it is easier to just leave the mask in place as we are not supposed to touch it after being in a public place, as it is now considered contaminated on the outside. So common sense is to just leave it in place instead of having to change masks and wash hands each stop in your agenda.
Candace Lawless
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.