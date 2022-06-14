Ostensibly, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have endeavored to educate the youth about the victims of communism by enacting a new state holiday known as “Victims of Communism Day.” On VCD day public schools are required to teach students about the evils perpetrated by communist regimes.
Why has the governor focused on communist regimes and not all forms of authoritarian governments including fascist and monarchical governments? The greatest threat to the well-being of working Floridians does not come from communism, instead it comes from unregulated capitalism and nascent fascist governments (i.e., Florida government). Unregulated capitalism creates low wage jobs, environmental destruction, over development, growing income equality, the transfer of corporate cost to the taxpayers, and underinvestment in infrastructure.
Fascist governments squashes free speech; encourage violence against minorities and nonconformists; promote ultranationalism, racism, misogyny, and corporatism; and it promotes contempt for the weak. Perhaps DeSantis and his friends want to indoctrinate our youth, so they do not recognize the people and systems that are responsible for poverty, the lack of affordable housing and health care, environmental degradation, and anemic unemployment insurance coverage. Forcing students to participate in indoctrination to create a political mindset is wrong because it corrupts students’ ability to critically think, and it erodes the credibility of the educational institution.
The educational sphere should be the place where children are presented with the best ideas from historians and primary sources. It should not be a vehicle for indoctrination or a factory for mass produced automatons.
