It is difficult to accept Trump’s affinity for communists like Putin and Xi.

Our communist adversaries have always wanted to bring America to its knees.

On Jan. 24 Trump said: “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"

Why would anyone thank a communist dictator especially for a disease that would go onto kill 136,000 Americans (the worst in the world as of July 11) and cost $20,000 per person in economic damage.

America has the worst in the world results (just what communists wanted) when it should have had the best

All viruses in time will mutate. The more virus in the population and the longer it exists the more likely it will mutate.

America is becoming a giant Petri dish for the virus and this can't be good news.

We are about to open our schools before containing the virus. What if the virus mutates and becomes lethal to children. This often was the effect of past plagues since the children are the most vulnerable.

De Santis and Trump are willing to take this risk with your kids.

Are you?

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

