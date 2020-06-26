Editor:
I am very confused with the Sun’s decision to take up the cause of removing confederate statues on the very week that a terrible threat was made to our historic train depot over the historic black and white bathrooms that have been retained there to remind and to help teach those who didn’t experience the evils of segregation.
There are no monuments celebrating Confederate soldiers in Charlotte County. Why bring this up in our local paper at this time? At best it’s bad timing, at worst it’s inflammatory rhetoric that could incite harmful actions.
The issue of the monuments is a complex one best left to the decisions of community leaders where they are located and historic advisors, not to the editors of a local paper where there are none. The problem is where do you draw the line with this?
Should statues and paintings of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson be removed throughout our country because they were slaveholders? Should we close public exhibits viewed by some as morally problematic even though their very purpose is to teach about troublesome history so as to learn not to repeat it? There are places, names, schools and highways throughout Florida named for Civil War era officials and soldiers including Lee County and Fort Myers. Should these names be changed?
It may be true that there are era-related issues with many of the Civil War statues, but this is for local officials to sort out with the help of historians and members of their specific communities.
Theresa Murtha
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.