Editor:
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Oct. 5, at Laishley Park in Port Charlotte.
I invite the community to join us for the opening ceremony at 9 a.m.
This cause is personal to me. My YaYa (grandma) passed away from Alzheimer's when I was a college student. When she was sick, it was very difficult for my father to talk about it. He is a man who always wanted us to laugh and be happy. For years after YaYa died, my father lived in fear of getting the disease. He started running, and I remember thinking, he is running from Alzheimer's. It was hard to watch. Thankfully he is healthy and living an active life at 85. I walk so that my son, brother and husband don't have to live with that debilitating fear.
This Walk is so much more than a job for me; my goal is to be put out of a job because we found a cure.
Charlotte County has a big heart and the community has really come together for this great cause. Alzheimer’s doesn’t care who you are or where you live and that is why we all need to come together to fight this disease.
Alzheimer’s may be relentless, but so are we. Please join the fight for Alzheimer’s first survivor. All funds raised support the care of patients and research.
Register for Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk. I look forward to seeing everyone there.
Kathy Heldman
Bonita Springs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.