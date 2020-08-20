Editor:
C'mon Joe
The President has suggested that Joe Biden should take a competency test and I am inclined to agree. Joe should be required to take the test blindfolded and with one arm tied behind his back. The test should be administered by Attorney General William Barr, graded by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the answers double checked by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Fox News would be responsible for reporting the results to the American people.
I feel that Joe should take the competency test just as soon as possible after the President passes a lie detector test. In the meantime, I'm going to take a couple of hydroxychloroquine tablets, wash them down with a cup of bleach, and set my alarm clock for November 4.
Paul Jenkins
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.