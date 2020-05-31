Editor:
I am so thankful for my newspaper. Like my morning cup of coffee, I can’t start my day without it because it brings me a wealth of information: national, local, sports and entertainment news. And, my favorite, the Op/Ed page.
One letter writer today (May 15) began with the statement “People believe what they want to believe.” Profound. Perhaps you should henceforth substitute that for the heading “Letters to the Editor.”
This person went on to complain about the “stupidity” of others’ opinions that don’t jibe with their own, and that these people should be “culled” like bad apples. Wow. Obviously, this person has a very high opinion of their own opinions!
I’m miffed, though, about something this person referred to as the “propaganda wing of the news.” I don’t seem to have that section in my newspaper. Is this some oversight? Maybe they get a different edition?
Anyway, to the journalists and editors, continue the good work. And to all the “socialists” out there, keep those letters coming! Thank you.
Jean M Schurr
Englewood
