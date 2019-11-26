Editor:
I don't get it. A man visits the Military Heritage Museum. In the course of his visit he strikes up a conversation with a museum volunteer. Although they disagree, each respected the other's opinion.
The conversation is interrupted by a butt-in-ski (hence forth known as Scumbag) who disagrees with the visitor. The Scumbag "appears" to be a museum volunteer. The original volunteer explained that I was a veteran and a museum supporter. Despite my excellent credentials, the conversation heats up and hard feelings develop. The Scumbag stomps off.
After delineating his family military tree, he states that the Scumbag can have opinions, but he should keep them to himself.
And, just to show he means business both he and his family will no longer support the MHM.
Two observations: much like the President, his first course of action is to start name calling; his actions reminded me of the boy who was called out and in a pique took his bat and ball and went home.
Toughen up.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
