In response to the person in Rotonda West who feels that money in his pocket is more important than lives that may be saved by the installation of a traffic light at Marathon and Gasparilla Rd. What this person has failed to mention, or consider, is that more motorists enter Gasparilla from Marathon and leave Garsparilla (by making left turns) onto Marathon, than enter or leave VHL.
Did you notice the fire and EMS station a hundred yards (or thereabouts) from that intersection? Do you think that control of these lights would make their lives easier and safer?
It’s time that people like you were a little more considerate of their neighbors instead of being so self-centered. Besides it's people like those in VHL who add a lot of money to the area. All 551 units pay taxes, buy groceries, eat at restaurants, see doctors, buy clothes, and pay for various and sundry other items too numerous to mention.
Before going off on another rant, “Please engage brain before putting mouth, or pen, into gear.”
Ian Mathieson
Port Charlotte
