Editor:
The U.S. Census Bureau is ending its counting efforts for the 2020 census, including door-knocking efforts and collecting responses online, over the phone and by mail.
Have you completed your census questionnaire yet? It’s quick and easy, taking less than 10 minutes. It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.
Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to our communities for schools, roads, and other public services and to determine the number of seats Florida has in Congress.
You can complete your response online by visiting my2020.gov even if you do not have the 12-digit Census ID found in the materials mailed to you or left at your door.
You also have the option of completing the questionnaire by phone. Customer service representatives are available every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time by calling:
• 844-330-2020 for English speakers, and
• 844-468-2020 for Spanish speakers
Complete your questionnaire today and be counted!
Charles Magoffin
Placida
