Editor:
Columnist Joe Conason’s column in the Dec. 17 issue of the Charlotte Sun states that the Horowitz report “firmly rejected the Trump tale of a malicious ‘deep state’ conspiracy against” Trump. He goes on to say that the report shows the Horowitz investigation said the FBI investigation “went strictly according to regulations and without political bias of any kind.”
What planet does this man live on? The FBI attorney in charge of preparing the FISA application changed an email from the CIA in connection with the Carter Page inquiry to read he “was not” working with the CIA from the actual email which read “he was” working with the CIA. This was done to allow the FBI to illegally investigate the Trump campaign, which ultimately found no collusion.
Had the FBI attorney not done this the FISA application would likely have been rejected and the entire Trump/Mueller/Horowitz fiasco would not have occurred saving the country years of trauma and expense. How does this not qualify as political bias, illegal at that. Other ”errors” described in the Horowitz report were clearly the result of FBI bias against Trump. The Sun should be ashamed to print such an inaccurate, politically biased column. It would be nice if we could view the Sun as unbiased and not as a source of “fake news” but that does not seem possible.
Anthony Storace
Port Charlotte
