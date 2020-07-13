Editor:

I watched a recent virtual debate between Karen Rose and David Graham and was impressed with the backgrounds and qualifications of both candidates. I think both would do a good job on the school board except for two concerns that did not come up until the end of the discussion.

My first concern is about the difference in how they would support a parent’s and child’s choice of what school the child attends. I cannot approve of taking money from public education funding for use in private school alternatives.

I am also concerned when very large amounts of money are donated to candidates where it is unclear where the money originated and how beholden a candidate may be when they receive such large donations. For those reasons I will vote for David Graham.

Sal Salorenzo

Venice

