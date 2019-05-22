Editor:
In the Sun on May 16 there was an article about so-called refugees (illegals!) who will be be dumped into Florida. I am sure that this was precipitated by Washington bureaucrats who are longtime Democrats, who will do anything to hurt the Trump agenda, and destroy our republic.
I suggest that they ask that these illegals be transported to cities that want to welcome them, such as New York and San Fransisco. Central Park in New York could set up tents for thousands of illegals, as could San Francisco in Golden Gate Park.
I well remember being called a "baby killer" in New York when I began my studies for a PhD. in 1967, after my six years of U.S. Army service. As editor of our university paper, I condemned the hatred of our First Amendment by the radical left. I was called "an enemy of the people" by Marxist groups, and condemned to death.
I took that as a great compliment, as I am and have been a fervent supporter of our First Amendment.
Harvey Goldstein
Punta Gorda
