Just a few thoughts on the Buckley’s Pass public hearing in Punta Gorda on Wednesday.
The City Council has proposed to pay for the pass by assessing parcel owners in the most benefited areas in Punta Gorda Isles. To this end they have created a “water access unit,” the definition of which is any parcel with less than 85 feet of water frontage. Any parcel which has more than 85 feet of frontage but less than 170 feet would be assessed two “water access units,” and so on. The assessment is based on the parcels only. It matters not whether the parcel is vacant or it has a house on it.
Except, if the parcels happen to have a condominium complex on them in which case they have decided to assess each condominium its own “water access unit,” just as though each condominium had its own 84 feet of water frontage.
In the case of Spinnaker Point Condo Association located at 4000 Bal Harbor Boulevard this works out as follows:
Our complex contains 70 condominiums and has 16 “water access units” as defined by the City Council. As it stands now, the complex would pay 70 assessments for 16 “water access units.” To put is another way, we are paying a 400 percent premium.
The council spoke at length about the legality of their assessment method.
It is my humble opinion that their method doesn’t stand a chance in hell in the courtroom.
Casey Trappenburg
Punta Gorda
