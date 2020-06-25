Editor:

In 1958, the U.S. Congress gave Confederate veterans the same legal status as U.S. veterans (U.S. Public Law 85-425, Section 410) and all Confederate graves were declared those of U.S. war dead. Those desecrating graves and Confederate monuments are defiling United States veterans, same as WWI, WWII, Korean, Vietnam, or Middle East vets.

I am ashamed at the desecration and removal of Confederate monuments and cries to rename our military bases.

Please investigate and report on this subject.

Thank you in advance.

Peter P. Angelou Jr.

North Port

