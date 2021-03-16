Editor:

I have been sitting here in my home for almost a year because of the China virus. In that year I have heard so many conflicting answers about this virus and vaccine that I'm like many other people, confused.

Because I had a procedure done yesterday I was tested and was negative. One of the residents of our large community was tested positive and immediately everything was shut down for three weeks. Common buildings, pools, all outside and indoor activities. Three days later the resident tested again, negative, The HOA board didn't reopen anything.

We have BINGO every Thursday night. We have been shut down several times. We play in a large building with a capacity of 350. The HOA board has limited us to 75. and I need to sanitize everything first and everyone must wear a mask. That's 20%.

Now about our new POTUS, he and his cronies have done more damage to this country in less than two months than any other POTUS in history. Opened our southern border to everyone, shut down the pipeline, stopped fracking on federal land, put millions of people out of work. In a few months gas will be $4 a gallon, Canada is already paying $7 a gallon. We are no longer an energy supplying nation. We need to purchase energy again from countries that hate us and our way of life.

Robert Palermo

North Port

