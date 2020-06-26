Editor:
I recently watched three episodes of Civil War Union General Ulysses Grant on the History Channel narrated by academic experts on the general and Civil War. In past articles about General Grant that I have read, they never really emphasized what a great military tactician he was. In the words of the experts, he could visualize the enemy’s position and the battle field then develop a very effective battle plan that normally ended up in defeat of the rebels.
Some battles resulted in high loses on both sides. President Lincoln kept promoting Grant until he was highest ranking general in the Union Army responsible for the defeat of the rebels. After defeating rebels, he was elected president. As president he was required to dispatch Union troops to certain areas of the South to stop the rebels from killing freed slaves.
Considering all of that, and at the direction of a Republican president, Grant fought to free the slaves. Why is it the liberal press claims the descendants of the slaves seem to vote Democrat when it was Democrats that were the major slave owners? Many say the Democrats have not accomplished anything for descendants that justifies that level of loyalty.
Prior to the China virus, President Trump, a Republican, lowered the unemployment of our black population to historic lows, signed the First Step Act bill that freed many blacks from prison, yet they seem to support the Democrats. A confused white American.
Alex Zappavigna
Port Charlotte
