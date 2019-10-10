Editor:
I learned early to “walk the talk” and to not just “talk the talk”. This upbringing causes me some confusion with John Miller’s opponent for Punta Gorda City Council.
This issue involves the, at last count, eight political flyers that I’ve now received in my mailbox. And, I’m sure more is to come.
She says in most of her flyers that she will “be a good steward of taxpayer dollars” and wants to “protect our environment” or similar words with the same meanings. OK those ideas sound good, but she’s not “walking the talk”. She’s throwing lots of money towards printing and mailing all these flyers not to mention the killing of the trees. If she’s not being a good steward with her own money, how can we expect that she will be with the city’s money?
It’s also obvious to me that she doesn’t really understand local City of Punta Gorda elections. It doesn’t take $20,000 to start a campaign account; the most recent local elections have been won spending around $10,000. Why she even says she wants to cut “wasteful county programs.” Isn’t this a city election? She’s all about the county and has had no experience with Punta Gorda.
John, on the other hand, “walks the talk.” He’s spending very few dollars on campaign advertising. He’s proving with campaign spending that he is fiscally responsible and protecting the environment and his local experience is all with the city.
While I’m confused about her strategy, I am not confused about voting for John Miller.
Debbie Jones
Punta Gorda
