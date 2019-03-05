Editor:
It was encouraging to see common sense gun control legislation pass in the United States House of Representatives recently.
Requiring background checks for all gun purchases in this country will not solve the epidemic of gun violence, but it is a step in the right direction.
As House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said, “Let us not have a moment of silence for this bill. Let us pass it. Let the Senate pass it. Let the president sign it. Let’s make an effort at least to stop the carnage.”
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
