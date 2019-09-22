Editor:

Bravissima, Emanne Beasha!

You may not have won on the AGT show, but you still have a bright future ahead of you. Such an amazing operatic voice!

I envision you, one day, in a colorful, Japanese kimono for the role of Cho Cho San singing "Un bel di" from the opera "Madama Butterfly."

As my late Lebanese father-in-law would say: " Inshallah!"

Tony Battista

Port Charlotte

