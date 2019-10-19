Editor:
It's unlikely that you'll see this in many news outlets, but Republicans and Democrats are working together to help save 16 million lives over the next three years.
That's right. On Oct. 9 a bipartisan group from Congress addressed world leaders, telling them the U.S. isn't backing down in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. They committed $4.68 billion from the U.S. to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria over the next three years — a third of the $14 billion needed to save 16 million lives and put us back on track to ending these epidemics by 2030. The next day, world leaders committed the rest of the money to make that goal a reality.
Let your member of Congress know you appreciate hearing this kind of good news.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.