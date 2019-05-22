Editor:
People are so interesting and predictable. Florida Gov. DeSantis and the people of Florida, South Florida especially, are in a twist over illegal immigrants possibly being sent to their neck of the woods. Now would be a good time, better late than never, to contact Marco Rubio and give him an ear full. Remember, that after previously supporting the wall, in March he voted against the emergency declaration on the southern border.
This is the only result that we could have when we are invaded and our government refuses to stop the invasion and refuses to return the people to their own country. This is on Congress 100 percent. What the heck did we expect?
Time will tell the full story. Will gang and criminal activity rise? Will social services be overwhelmed? Will school districts have additional burdens? Will diseases thought eradicated start showing up? And, will we ever know? Do you trust that those details will be reported?
If there had been truthful coverage on the border all along, Americans would have anticipated this and probably would have been speaking out.
Jennie Veary
Englewood
