Back in the day, when I took civics class in high school, the concept of lawmaking in Congress was simple. If there needed to be a law/change, the idea was brought to the floor of the Congress, discussed and voted upon. Or so my simplistic mind thought.

Fast forward to today. If a law/change is needed the first word heard is negotiation. No longer is it discussion, it's negotiation and nonsensical negotiation at that.

Example: If a proposal is brought forward to color 10,000 Easter eggs blue, negotiation between groups comes forward. After backroom discussions the concept is brought forward to be approved if the following is added to the proposal [1] New restrooms are built at the Statue of Liberty and the San Francisco Bridge is painted gold.

While both may be good ideas, they have nothing to do with the original egg proposal. But if you dig deeper, they will insure certain congressmen are re-elected. This is political negotiation.

Originally our Congress was a part-time job with extended recesses so the members could go home to run their businesses. Politics has become a lifetime occupation to make each person extremely wealthy. This practice of "negotiation" rather than discussion has provided the textbook definition of "ad nauseum" and certainly is not in the best interest of the American people.

Gary Gribbell

Punta Gorda

