Editor:
A letter the June 11 Sun concerning the impeachment of Trump addresses the fact that impeachment is the right thing to do. But, the people saying that it should be done now don't understand why they are wrong.
Because of their impatience, they fail to understand that if the impeachment process goes ahead without the Democrats in the House having a majority of the Republican senators agreeing with them, Trump will walk away exonerated and that will more than likely reassure his re-election.
Nancy Pelosi is right when she says that unless the evidence is ironclad and the chances of conviction are solid, it is best to gather all the information and do all the investigating as they are doing, so that they will have the ammunition available to proceed and get convictions in the courts when he is out of office.
That is their duty to make sure he does not walk away free. There is no way that they will be able to accomplish that with the impeachment process and the Republican Senate still supporting him.
Dana Wolfe
Port Charlotte
