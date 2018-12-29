Editor:
Our Congress, each and every member on both sides, have managed to completely humiliate and embarrass our country. Nobody can get along for the good of the people. It's third-grade emotions in play every day.
And, then on top of that, hardly any of them go to work on a regular basis. They have more time off than anyone I know.
If they would just go to work like regular workers, get along and manage to get some work done ... Jeez, what a concept.
Patty Fischer
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.