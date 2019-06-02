Editor:
Trump claims that Mueller's investigation wasted $35 million on a bogus "witch hunt" that was anything but bogus. He does not disclose that the Mueller investigation netted a profit after they confiscated Paul Manafort's properties. It cost the taxpayers nothing. Where was the waste?
The real waste of taxpayer money —the millions we have paid so Trump could play golf at his own properties. By the time his term is over, we will have paid almost a quarter of a billion dollars for him to play at his own properties. We did not benefit; his properties did.
Trump, the very unstable "stable genius," has a serious reality check problem. If it were not for him, the people involved in the Mueller probe would not have been indicted for crimes against the United States. Why does he not want the American people to know what he has financially been doing with Deutsche Bank and others? Is he guilty of accepting laundered money from the Russians to build his properties?
Like it or not, the Constitution entitles Congress to request this information and conduct investigations. This is not harassment. He has no respect for our Constitution or the rule of law. Why does everyone who comes in contact with him become corrupt and willing to commit perjury? Why do moral people follow a leader who has admitted he is amoral? I, for one, refuse to sell my soul to this devil.
It is time for all Republican senators to read Mueller's full report. If they don't, shame on them.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
