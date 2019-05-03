Editor:
Where can you find a job you really enjoy, work three days a week, and be respected and treated like royalty with no chance of being fired? This job includes three-four months off per year with pay, free travel and a lucrative pension vested after 10 years.
You’re also have the freedom to look for a better job taking all the time-off you need in seeking it and draw a full salary and benefits without being penalized. Your health care is the best, often called the “gold plan” with no co-pays or deductibles. If the new job search is fruitless you can reclaim your old job without penalty, or loss of seniority or status.
As taxpayers we’re being taken for a ride because every senator or congressman/woman running for president in 2020 has the above job description. We’re a bunch of chumps to allow this to happen. We get what we accept.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
