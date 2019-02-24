Editor:
Donald Trump’s fake national emergency is a direct attack on our democracy. The Constitution’s separation of powers clause gives each of our three branches of government a system of checks and balances on the other two branches. Trump violated this provision by refusing to seeking the advice and consent of Congress prior to declaring his national emergency.
It is critical that Congress rein in this executive overreach of the rule of law. Congress is obligated to check Executive Branch abuses, and there is a clear path for them to do this.
First, the National Emergencies Act provides a procedure for Congress to terminate a state of emergency by passing a resolution. Although this procedure has never been used, now is the time to act. Secondly, with their new oversight powers, House Democrats can immediately schedule hearings and investigations into this illegal power grab. They should do so ASAP.
And we, as voters, can aid in this process. Call or write your U.S. Congressional representative, Greg Steube or Vern Buchanan. Tell him to vote to end this phony national emergency, protect our democracy, and reestablish the rule of law.
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
