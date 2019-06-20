Editor:
Regarding your recent editorial critical of Rep. Steube’s emergency aid vote, there’s no question the bill was important and the paper’s criticism of his vote had merit.
However, all too often congressmen and women think the federal printing press is the answer to all our woes. There’s no fiscal discipline in Congress because emotional issues dominate spending priorities.
Your editorial would have been more constructive if it offered alternatives on how to fund this federal emergency bill. Sen. Rand Paul has a unique 1 percent solution and would cut spending 1 percent in all departments. Another would be a balanced budget amendment that would anticipate emergencies and fund a rainy day fund similar to state budgeting.
Your editorial indicated the tax cuts increased the debt. Revenue after tax cuts has increased, as it has for all prior tax cuts made by Congress. The problem is spending has increased in greater proportion, exacerbating our federal $22 trillion debt. Until voters understand the repercussions of Congress’ “free money” spending habits nothing will change. Your paper has a role in that education process.
Rep. Steube should be encouraged to seek any emergency funding by reprioritizing the $4-plus trillion federal budget rather than add to the federal debt. Calvin Coolidge said voters toil to bear the cost of government … more debt isn’t a prudent use of their labor.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
