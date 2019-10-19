Editor:
For a year I have signed all my correspondence with this closing: unfit to lead. Congress do your job.
The current impeachment charges aside, I have found the President's racist and sexist ideologies repugnant and responsible for his make his America white again agenda. In the Sunday paper, deep on page 4E is a fact that supports my views. One of the first regulations Trump targeted for reversal was a requirement that companies "report pay data by gender, race and job title to the EEOC."
He and Mulvaney thankfully lost their efforts to overturn this law in federal court. This begs the question: what is to be gained by hiding data that factually reports such information? Isn't it obvious? It would make it harder to uncover hiring and pay practices revealing companies that systematically undervalue and discriminate against women and minorities.
Wanting to ignore this type of data and make it harder to access clearly underlies the heart of anyone who embraces the racist and sexist views held by the current President and his supporters. Although I understand how our changing demographics and progressive views threaten those who fear progress and the changing face of America, I will always — as I have since I was a girl — reject the racist and sexist views that often underpin these values. Unfit to lead. Congress do your job.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
