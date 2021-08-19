Four years ago, on August 12, 2017, 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer was run down and killed as she demonstrated against a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. White supremacists had shown up to protest the removal of confederate monuments. These monuments honor people who betrayed their country to form a new nation supporting slavery. Appropriately, the driver of the car who killed Heather Heyer was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.
A few days after the rally, at which a white mob screamed, “Jews will not replace us” while carrying Nazi flags, then President Trump made the infamous statement that there “were good people on both sides.” No, sir, that is not the truth.
The Charlottesville rioters, not unlike the January 6th insurrectionist mob, are self-proclaimed white supremacists. As demonstrated by those two events, and thanks to the coddling of politicians such as Trump and others, these extremists are very willing, and even empowered, to use violence to get their way, i.e. suppress others.
Why are state legislatures across the country, including here in Florida, enacting laws making it more difficult to vote? Why would they do this knowing they are promoting the racial hatred expressed by those who killed Ms. Heyer? You know why.
In memory of Ms. Heyer’s and those who died on January 6, we all must pledge to protect our multi-racial Democracy, which is rapidly becoming even more diverse. Voting is every citizen’s right. Congress must pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
