Editor:
People here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. What is Congress not understanding about this emergency?
World Food Program projections are that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition. The WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF estimate 80 million children are at risk of vaccine-preventable disease for lack of access to regular health services. AIDS, TB, and malaria cases and deaths are projected to rise to levels we haven't seen in years, according to the WHO and Stop TB.
As a regional volunteer for Dining for Women, I am committed to providing as much information as I can regarding the struggle of women and the families they support in the developing world. The COVID crisis has not been limited to U.S. impacts. Developing countries struggle with hunger and health issues under normal times and the pandemic has exacerbated this impact.
What can be more important for members of Congress right now than doing their job? I'm calling on our senators and representative to get creative, fight, prioritize, and not give up on passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes at least $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition to help those struggling in lower-income countries.
Janice Richards
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.