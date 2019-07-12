Editor:
Many of you are familiar with two bills that are working their way, while very slowly, through the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. They are H.R. 1327 and S. 546, both entitled Never Forget the Heroes; Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.
There has been considerable press lately expressing passionate pleas to the members of both houses for passage. Recently, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met personally with representatives from the first-responder community and agreed to bring the matter up for a vote in the Senate later this summer.
Many first responders to the 9-11 attack live right here in Charlotte County. Many have/will suffer from medical and mental issues contracted through their participation at Ground Zero. Compensation to those that are afflicted has been cut by as much as 70 percent because the fund is running out of money. The urgent passage of these proposed bills matters.
While the pace at which this legislation is progressing is bothersome, the fact that Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Greg Steube have not signed on as co-sponsors is even more troublesome. I have contacted both Rubio’s and Steube’s office and have not received a valid answer as to why they are not supporting this legislation.
Please express your support by contacting both Sen. Rubio (202-224-3041) and Rep. Steube (202-225-3792). Encourage our representatives to get on board and co-sponsor these two bills.
Our efforts to ensure this critical support is not interrupted or diminished must continue. Your support will be greatly appreciated.
Rick Kilmer
Punta Gorda
