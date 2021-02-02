Editor:
Americans are hurting. Tens of millions are out of work, not able to afford mortgages or rent, unable to pay for medical care and many can't even feed themselves or their families. The pandemic has made what was bad for some bad for way too many and most need some help.
During the election the Dems promised an immediate stimulus package with enough to help keep our heads above water. The House quickly sent a bill to the Senate but, so far, the only one fighting to pass it is Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.
Come on people! Do your jobs! A $2,000 check, aid for dying small businesses and funding a serious vaccine effort would be a good start to get the country on its feet until the pandemic subsides. But a majority of senators think Americans can get by with less or no assistance in the worst crisis since the Great Depression. What world do they live in? That $2,000 check might be a bit more than some people need but for many it would barely cover a month's rent. An enormous benefit would be that almost all of the money would stay in the country, circulating and boosting the economy.
We pay taxes, funding the government to, among other essential services, deal with crises like this. Don't tell us we don't have the money when we can give enormous unnecessary tax cuts to mega-corporations and billionaires, bail out crooked banks and support wasteful multi-billion dollar Pentagon projects. Out leaders desperately need to get their priorities straight.
Michael Hustman
Port CHarlotte
