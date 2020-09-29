Editor:
The Covid global pandemic requires an urgent global response. The White House and Congress don't seem to get that. They left D.C. for a long recess, telling millions of people to wait.
In many low-income countries the pandemic is undermining decades of progress in fighting disease. Millions of children are missing out on life-saving vaccines and food insecurity and starvation are rising fast. Global organizations like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance are out of emergency funds and the stakes are great.
I call on my representative and senators to break the stalemate in D.C. and pass an emergency response package that addresses the urgent needs of Americans and includes no less than $20 billion for international development. Will Congress act?
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.